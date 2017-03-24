× Madison County Republican Chairman reacts to healthcare bill failure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Madison County Republican Chairman Sam Givhan said that while he understands why President Trump wanted to solve one of his biggest campaign promises in the first 100 days of his presidency, perhaps patience would have been more of a virtue.

“One of the problems is it was pushed through too fast,” said Givhan.

Haste was just one of the many problems he saw with the proposed American Health Care Act.

“The people I’ve talked to have largely wanted a repeal and again that’s what was promised. It was repeal and replace, not patch up,” explained Givhan.

While partisan Washington is usually divided down the aisle, the Grand Ole Party found itself split. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-District 5) helped lead the charge against it, as a part of the House Freedom Caucus.

“He’s a very conservative congressman and he’s in tune with his district. This a very conservative district,” said Givhan.

Thursday night, President Trump vowed to reprimand Republicans that didn’t step in line, but Givhan said that would be a mistake if he did so against Brooks.

“Remind the president Congressman Brooks got more votes in Madison County than President Trump did,” he said.

Now, with healthcare unsolved, the President said he’ll let Obamacare fall in on itself.

Givhan thinks that may be the only way to get both sides of the aisle working on a solution.

“Until there’s a pressure point, I don’t see how there’s going to be a bipartisan solution, and I think that’s part of the problem,” said Givhan.

But while this was a signature issue for the President on the campaign trail, Givhan believes Trump’s other accomplishments in his first one hundred days, will make up for this healthcare hiccup.

“I think the President’s still got a tremendous amount of political capital and a lot of things that people across the Republican party can agree on,” he says.