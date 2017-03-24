Grissom High School Theater Presents the musical Beauty and the Beast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the next two weekends, Grissom High School presents the musical "Beauty and the Beast." Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, this show is bound to be a hit for both young and old.

Willem Butler and Janie Clasgens star in Grissom High School's 2017 production of "Beauty and the Beast."

Tickets are $18 adults -- $15 Seniors -- $10 students/children.  Tickets can be purchased online at grissomtheatre.org or at the door.   Show times are 7 PM -- March 24, 25, 31 and April 1 and 2 PM -- March 26 & April 2.

This is the final performance in the current Grissom High School -- so make sure you take the family to see it!

 