Grissom High School Theater Presents the musical Beauty and the Beast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the next two weekends, Grissom High School presents the musical "Beauty and the Beast." Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, this show is bound to be a hit for both young and old.

Tickets are $18 adults -- $15 Seniors -- $10 students/children. Tickets can be purchased online at grissomtheatre.org or at the door. Show times are 7 PM -- March 24, 25, 31 and April 1 and 2 PM -- March 26 & April 2.

This is the final performance in the current Grissom High School -- so make sure you take the family to see it!