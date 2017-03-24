Funeral on Saturday for mother, daughter killed in separate accidents minutes apart in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A mother and her daughter who died in separate accidents Tuesday on Highway 117 in DeKalb County will be buried on Saturday.

Visitation for Julia Anne Yates and Elizabeth “Libby” Patterson is this evening, Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Burt Chapel in Valley Head. The funeral is Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. It will also be at the funeral home, with Rev. Darrell Haney and Rev. James Grindstaff officiating.

Burial will follow in Violet Hill Cemetery.

Julia was 39 and Libby was 8. Julia died when the Ford Explorer she was driving collided with a Dodge Ram truck around 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. A short time after the wreck, a vehicle hit and killed Libby on a different stretch of the same highway.