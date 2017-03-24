× Florence school board member announces resignation

FLORENCE, Ala. – Bill Jordan says he is resigning as a Florence Board of Education member. He sent a letter to Connie Wallace, Interim Superintendent of Florence City Schools this morning.

Jordan says he is resigning as the District 2 board member effective Friday, March 31.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as a Florence City school Board Member,” Jordan wrote. “Furthermore, it has been a privilege to serve with a group of honorable people, dedicated to the students of public education. I will forever cherish the many friendships I have made during my tenure. I wish the Board, the administration, and the district nothing but the best into the future.”

Jordan did not list a reason for his resignation.