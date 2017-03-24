Estranged mother of kidnap victim Elizabeth Thomas shares sorrow, worry over disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. - Fifteen-year-old Elizabeth Thomas is still missing, as is her accused kidnapper Tad Cummins. Many of her family members have done interviews pleading for her safe return.

Now, Kimberly Ann Thomas, Elizabeth's estranged mother is making her plea.

"I can't eat. I can't sleep. I'm scared to death," says Thomas.

Initially, she didn't know what to do or say. She knew her 15-year-old daughter had disappeared, and she knew some blame her for what's happened. Now she's breaking her silence.

"I don't believe she feels she's being hurt okay, but she's 15," laments Thomas. "She doesn't know any better and she is being hurt and damaged."

Thomas has had no contact with her family for more than a year. This after her arrest in which she's charged with five counts of abuse and neglect.

With her case pending, Thomas would only say, "I'm not guilty of those."

She was ordered to have no contact with any of her 10 children. But this past Christmas, while picking up a friend, Thomas says she saw her daughter by chance. And she says Elizabeth was with Cummins then.

She wanted to intervene, violating the order. Now, she regrets she didn't. "If I had done something then that would have broke the law she probably would still be here," said Thomas.

Thomas is prohibited from addressing her daughter directly. But she did share a message for Cummins: Please drop Elizabeth off at a hospital or fire station. "Those are save havens and they could make sure she got home safe."

She knows if and when her daughter returns, she won't be able to see Elizabeth. A judge ordered her to stay away from the family until her abuse and neglect charges are resolved. She says she fine with that, she just wants Elizabeth to be back home in Maury County.