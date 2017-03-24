DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris taught Crossville Elementary students about gun safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSSVILLE, Ala. -- It's never too early to learn something important, and that was the idea Friday morning at Crossville Elementary as DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris taught the kids there about gun safety.

300 or so eyes looked up at DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris Friday morning at Crossville Elementary School.

"Ya'll tell Eddie hi," Harris said into the microphone. He got a chorus of 'hellos' back as 'Eddie the Eagle' made an appearance.

"We're putting on Eddie Eagle. It is an NRA gun safe class," Harris explained.

As part of the program, the kids watched a short video showing young birds on an adventure, and hesitation when they find a gun. The characters run away, and tell an adult about it. Then, the adult lectures the 'kids' about what to do if they see a gun laying out. "What it does is it teaches the kids kindergarten through third grade not to touch a gun," Harris explained.

Harris does this program throughout the county, every year. At Crossville Elementary, about 700 kids participated. "NRA has been great in helping us get this ready," Harris said.

As he stands back in front of the kids, he walks them through four different motions that they saw on the video. "There's a little song and dance they have to do, and they know that song and dance before they leave here," Harris added.

"Stop. Don't touch. Run away. Tell a grownup," the kids chorus, going through corresponding motions.

"It's really good for the kids because if they go visit a family that leaves a handgun laying out and they don't know what it is, it teaches them not to touch that weapon," Harris said.

Harris and his deputies have been doing this program for years.