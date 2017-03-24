× DeKalb Co. tourism season kicking off, tourism dollars a big contributor to county’s economy

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Tourism season is gearing up in DeKalb County, and that means dollars saved for the people who live there.

DeKalb County’s tourism season runs Spring through late Fall. “People are out and about and they’re coming here,” said President & CEO of DeKalb Tourism John Dersham, “Last year, 80 million dollars were spent by tourists in DeKalb County.”

That equates out to dollars saved for the people who live there. “If for some reason tourism came to an end, you would have to pay – every family, each family in DeKalb County – would have to pay in taxes at the end of the year $272 more,” Dersham said. To equal that 80 million spent by tourists.

“So the city, county, State, they’re all collecting tax revenue from the dollars spent by tourists here in DeKalb,” Dersham added, “So it’s very, very critical to the economy of DeKalb County, and most counties in Alabama have a significant tourism business.”