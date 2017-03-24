× AJL offers free credit monitoring after data incident affecting Alabama jobseekers

MONTGOMERY, Ala – The Alabama Department of Labor released more information Friday following a data breach affecting Alabama job seekers.

A recent security breach of the America’s JobLink (AJL) system, an online job database, has possibly caused Alabamians’ personal information to be exposed.

The site, www.joblink.alabama.gov, is maintained by America’s Job Link Alliance — Technical Support (AJLA-TS), who confirmed on Wednesday that a hacker potentially gained access to names, social security numbers, and birth dates of job seekers using the AJL system in these 10 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma, and Vermont.

Now, AJL has established a call center to answer question from those affected. 1-844-469-3939 is the toll-free number, and you can call from 8 A.M.-8 P.M. CST Monday through Friday. You can also email http://www.AJLAincidentresponse@AJLA.net.

AJLA-TS also established a method to offer those affected a year of free credit monitoring services. If you’re interested, it is instructing customers to look out for an email from AJLA within the next week.

If you’re unsure whether you were affected, call ADOL at 1-800-361-4524 and select option “1” from the menu. You’ll need to provide the last four digits of your social security number, or your date of birth.

ADOL says there haven’t been any reported incidents of hackers using the date for any reason, but recommends monitoring your finances if you’re affected.

“The State of Alabama has requested an immediate and independent investigation by the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), a collaborative initiative of the Office of Cybersecurity and Communications within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Once this forensic analysis is completed, additional information will be released,” said Dr. Joanne Hale, Alabama Acting Secretary of Information Technology.

ADOL says the threat has been contained and the hacker’s access to all AJL systems has been disabled. Anyone who signed up for an account on JobLink or utilized its services over the past four years may be at risk. New accounts established after March 14th are not affected.

Information is also available on the following websites: www.joblink.alabama.gov

and www.labor.alabama.gov.