The Women's Economic Development Council (WEDC) Foundation is committed to helping women achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. WEDC provides scholarships and assistance for women living, working and going to school in Madison, Marshall, Morgan and Limestone counties.

The WEDC Foundation will hold a fundraising event -- Women Honoring Women -- September 21st from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at the Von Braun Center.