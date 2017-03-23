× UNA Police investigating allegation of sexual abuse on campus

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama police department is investigating a sexual abuse allegation.

According to an incident report filed with the department, a 22-year-old female alleges she was the victim of abuse in September.

The police report was filed on March 9 and lists an on-campus address, in the 700 block of North Pine Street, as the location. However, that appears to be a general location.

A university spokesman says the case remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.