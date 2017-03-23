Stevenson Middle trains their teachers on their new robotics program provided by Google Grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEVENSON, Ala. - Stevenson Middle School now has robotics kits for the school to enjoy. With the work industry heavily STEM influenced, they felt the need to broaden their program.

"We at Stevenson Middle School and our feeder school at North Jackson High School, we want to prepare students for the workforce," said Principal Rob Paradise.

Robotics also introduces a project based curriculum.

"In that curriculum, they work with others. They use the science and engineering process, problem solving process together, to build the robot and to program the robot," said Principal Paradise.

Google paid for the equipment and "Stevenson Middle School agreed to pay for this training."

With the help of their fundraiser "STEM Possible," they were able to bring in some extra help.

"We've raised money and we'll pay today for a program called SCORE, the Southeastern Center for Robotics Education, from Auburn University and they will train our teachers."

This training will not only train them to use robotics as an elective.

"Or just as an after school program but we want to be able to develop a unit, a curriculum and teach it to all of our kids at Stevenson Middle School," explained Paradise.

They hope to begin the program the end of April.