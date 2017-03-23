Panoply 2017 is coming soon! Festival headliners and highlights have been announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Arts Huntsville’s 35th annual Panoply Arts festival is returning to Huntsville April 28-30 at Big Spring Park.

The festival will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28. You will recognize local musical acts and well as critically acclaimed bands and musicians. Also appearing at the festival is the Art Marketplace presented by Toyota Manufacturing of Alabama, STEAM Interactives, food trucks, craft beer vendors, and local food trucks.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

More than 50 performances will be presented on three stages throughout the festival.

Friday:

GoodVibeNation

Unknown Lyric

Humming House

Saturday:

Saturday’s music will feature Huntsville’s own bands and musicians with local favorites as well as new performers

Secret Sisters

The Blind Boys of Alabama

Sunday:

Mambo Gris Gris

Amy McCarley

Microwave Dave & the Nukes

ART MARKETPLACE

One hundred and two artists from 16 states will provide prime shopping and artwork. More than 25 of the vendors are north Alabama artists.

ARTS IN ACTION

Art demonstrations will perform their crafts in Panoply’s ‘Arts in Action’ tents. This gives festivalgoers the opportunity to see painting, pottery-spinning, basket-weaving and broom-making in action.

PANOPLY POSTER ART

An annual Panoply tradition is to commission a local artist to create original artwork to serve as the poster for the festival. This year, local artist and muralist Logan Tanner made the Panoply 2017 poster art titles “Revenge of the Ducks.” Tanner has a studio located on the Flying Monkey floor of historic Lowe Mill.

TICKETS

Arts Huntsville is offering a Panoply weekend pass available online in advance for $18. Weekend passes are only available until 4:00 p.m. on April 28, 2017. Day passes are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the event. Children 12 and under get in free.

Check out Arts Huntsville’s featured article on the event and read more about the beer and food vendors, other hands-on activities at the festival, fireworks, and the nitty-gritty of festival details: http://www.artshuntsville.org/panoply/panoply-2017-highlights/