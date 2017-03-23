× Owner of vehicle “chop shop” pleads guilty; accepts 30-year sentence

The man accused of running a vehicle “chop shop” on Washington Street pleaded guilty in the case earlier this month. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Eric Shea Lambert, 36, was arrested in January on felony charges of receiving stolen property and receiving a stolen auto. Police say they found several stolen vehicles and motorcycles at Lambert’s business, Whiplash Customs. They tracked Lambert through an extensive investigation, and informants eventually helped police track him down.

As part of the plea deal, Lambert must pay fines and restitution to victims of the theft.

Police say the items they found in the chop shop included a Ford Mustang reported stolen from Georgia and a Dodge Ram stolen from a Huntsville dealership. The truck was being stripped for parts and the Mustang had been completely stripped. Motorcycles had also been stripped.

Prior to the January arrest, Lambert had past charges of theft of property.