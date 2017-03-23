Moon Lake Elementary remembers 8-year-old Elizabeth Patterson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - "I'm just grateful I got to know her. She was a great child."

This was Libby's first year at Moon Lake Elementary. It tore the school apart to hear the tragic news of Julia and Libby Patterson's deaths."It was really sad. It was just a really sad day because everyone was just trying to get through the emotions," said Mary Lance, Principal at Moon Lake Elementary.

Many of her classmates understood what happened and expressed their grief.

"Just saying that they missed Libby," said Lance. "A little girl in her class came up to me and said 'I miss Libby.' I just said yea I miss her too. We all miss her."

She was a very colorful child, always filled with energy and life.

"Oh Libby, she had a great personality. She always dressed with colorful things and she would play with anyone," said Lance.

She also had a passion for the arts. "She liked to sing. Like I said draw, art, color, very spunky as you would say."

Since losing Libby, the school has received extra support. "Our counselors in our school have been really good helping our students. We had three for four come yesterday."

They were there for students but also staff.

"This is a really small school and we're a really tight community and school so it affected us all," said Lance.

The students made cards for Libby that they've placed on her desk. Moon Lake Elementary will be holding a balloon drop March 24th at 10 a.m.