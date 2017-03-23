March of Dimes gets ready to March for Babies on April 22 on UAH campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - March of Dimes is getting ready to walk in 2017 March for Babies on April 22!

Family teams, company teams and people walking with friends will be participating in a 3 mile run/walk through Charger Park on the campus of UAH in order to raise donations for the organization.

If you would like to join or make a donation to help, here is where you can do that online.

The March for Babies will highlight the strength of families affected by premature birth, birth defects and the loss of a child.

March for Babies 2017:

Festival Area & Donation turn-in opens 8:00 a.m.

Stage programming starts 8:30 a.m.

3 mile run/walk begins 9:00 a.m.

Festival activities and award announcements continue until close at 11:30 a.m.

Share photos with #marchforbabies & they might be on our website! https://t.co/cBAValYC0R pic.twitter.com/7G6jACFM0U — March of Dimes (@MarchofDimes) March 23, 2017

There will also be a Superhero Sprint this year for the kids!

For the suggested donation of $20 per child or $30 for the family, all kids receive a purple cape while supplies last, and the opportunity to run in the Superhero Sprint.

March of Dimes is a nonprofit voluntary health agency whose mission is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature births and infant mortality.

March of Dimes carries out this mission by developing and funding programs of research, community services, education and advocacy. The mission of the March of Dimes is to prevent and reduce prematurity and infant death through research and education.

34.723996 -86.637690