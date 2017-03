× LE Wilson School in Sheffield closed for today

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – L.E. Wilson Elementary School will be closed today. That’s according to the Sheffield City Schools Twitter account.

Due to flooding, LEW School will be closed today. All other Sheffield City Schools will be open. LEW Is only school closed today!!!! — Sheffield Schools (@SCS_Bulldogs) March 23, 2017

The school system says the closure is due to flooding.

Please note, all other Sheffield City Schools are open as usual today.