× Jackson County Commission discusses a new weather policy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Commission discussed a weather policy for quite some time. Officials believe they have a solution: liberal leave.

“One that would allow for leave for employees that felt that there was inclement weather that affected them in cases where we may not have to close the courthouse,” said Commissioner Matthew Hodges.

In the past if there was inclement weather or even a threat, the courthouse would close.

“Of course that’s a burden for our tax payers and citizens because they got business that needs to be done here in the courthouse,” says Commissioner Hodges.

There are many instances where a threat didn’t actually turn into severe weather.

“In cases where we don’t really know what’s going to happen, this will allow again for an individual employee to make that decision if they feel that need.”

They’re hoping liberal leave results in fewer unnecessary closures while keeping employees safe.

“It’s important that we have policies like this in place,” explained Hodges. “Again, that we think through to try to serve the public, to try to take care of our employees and I think we’ve come up with something that’s beneficial for everybody involved in the process.”

They’ll vote on the new policy in Monday’s meeting.