Huntsville Police Department looking for new recruits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you think you have what it takes to become a police officer then The Huntsville Police Department wants you to join the team.

Luis Guzman interned with the department and knew he wanted to be a police officer. “In my heart I have this passion to protect people and I want to use it. So, if that means giving up my life for the city and the people I love then that`s what it`s going to take,” Guzman said.

The passion Guzman has are the kind of people the department is looking for. “If you don’t have the character to be somebody who can come out and protect people with compassion, and care about doing the right thing this really isn’t the profession for you,” Captain Dewayne McCarver said.

Captain McCarver said they have 300 applicants, but would like to see more faces come out. “Every police department in the county is facing a severe crises really with people wanting to be police officers. We believe the negative media attention to events of the years have really impacted that,” Captain McCarver said.

The Huntsville Police Department are taking applications up until March 31. The department says applicants perform a fitness test, written test, under go a background check, and more.

