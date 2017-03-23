× Grand opening of level two of Lake Guntersville State Park’s zip line course set for March 31

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — In just a few days, the second phase of the zip line course at Lake Guntersville State Park will be up and running.

The second phase of the Zip Line Canopy Tour and Aerial Adventure Park at Lake Guntersville State Park isn’t open to the public just yet, but that’s about to change.

“Higher, longer, and faster,” is how course manager Blake Lindsey describes the newly built course.

“You get some great, awesome, big views of the lake, especially when you go across the big super lines that we’re going to have,” Lindsey explains, “It opens up really big. You’ll be a good 200 feet off of the ground. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Level one opened up last year. “Level one you have to be at least eight years old and at least 50 pounds. You have to meet both of those. Level two bumps it up a little bit. You’ve got to be at least ten years old as well as at least 90 pounds,” Lindsey adds.

The grand opening for level two is coming up. “The grand opening is going to be March 31st. It’s a Friday and we expect to have a big weekend through Saturday and Sunday as well,” Lindsey said.

The new course adds another element to the park. “It’s just bringing all kinds of different people to the park that may otherwise might not have known it was up here,” Lindsey said.

