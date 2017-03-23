× Grand Jury indicts Florence man on 2291 counts related to the Possession and Production of Child Pornography

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Lauderdale County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against 48-year-old Jeffery Dale Hunt of Florence charging him with 1,996 counts of Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography and 295 counts of Unlawful Production of Child Pornography.

Authorities conducted a three-month long investigation into allegations that Jeffery Hunt was exploiting children.

Police received a cyber tip in December of 2016 about the circulation of child pornography. Authorities said that tip led to a search warrant being executed at Hunt’s residence.

Police collected items that were forensically tested by the Alabama Department of Revenue Digital Forensics group.

Authorities said the tests revealed evidence that Mr. Hunt was in possession of child pornography and was actively producing child pornography in his home.

Investigators uncovered information that several of the child victims are from the local area and that all of the victims are under the age of 12.

The Florence Police Department is working closely with child service organizations to insure that services are provided to the children in this case.

Police arrested Hunt and he is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash only bond.

Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by incarceration of up to 10 years in prison.

Production of Child Pornography is a Class A felony, punishable by incarceration of 10 years to life in prison.