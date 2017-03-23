Florence Board of Education moves forward with the building of a new middle school

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence School Board has awarded the contract for a new middle school in the city.

In a vote of 4-to-1 and 1 abstention, the board voted to move forward on the project Thursday afternoon.

The contract to build the $34 million dollar seventh and eighth grade school was awarded to Craig Construction of Florence.

Craig was one of two construction companies who submitted bids. Two other companies pulled their bids due to rising tensions with the University of North Alabama.

Just this week, the University of North Alabama and Florence School Board approved a mediation settlement agreement. With it’s passing, a civil lawsuit and restraining order was dropped by the university.

UNA wanted to purchase the property designated for the new school to build a parking lot for Braly Stadium.

In the mediation agreement, UNA settled on getting 21 parking spaces added to the middle school plans near the stadium.

Florence Interim Superintendent Connie Wallace said the contract with Craig Construction calls for 600 building days.

According to Wallace, site preparation is already underway and they hope to get moving forward on the construction in the coming weeks.