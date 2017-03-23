× Firefighters respond to fully-involved fire on Ryland Pike

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Firefighters have been called to help fight a fire on Ryland Pike.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully involved. Crews had to block Ryland Pike for some time while they worked to put out the fire, which led to a significant traffic backup.

The fire reportedly started in the bedroom of the home. We understand one female was inside when the fire started, but we don’t know if she was injured in the fire.

Firefithers were able to