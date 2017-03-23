LIVE: Watch 4pm news on WHNT News 19

Dirty dishes, ham past its date limit, and mold in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Posted 4:11 pm, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:15PM, March 23, 2017

Fuji Japanese Cuisine     Score of: 80

2246 Winchester Road, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Documentation and procedures were not followed as outlined in approved plan
  • The hand-washing sink at the front counter sushi area was not accessible for hand-washing. Items were piled in the sink

 

Chuck-E-Cheese     Score of: 91

4700 Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield

Violations:

  • Canadian ham beyond its date limit– 10 day notice given, ham discarded
  • Dish machine not sanitizing dishes– 3 day notice given

 

Pizza Hut #2938     Score of: 88        

13450 Highway 43, Russellville

Violations:

  • Mold in ice machine
  • No approved service course documentation on site

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

What’s Popp’n     Score of: 100

7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville