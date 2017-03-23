Dirty dishes, ham past its date limit, and mold in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Fuji Japanese Cuisine Score of: 80
2246 Winchester Road, Huntsville
Violations:
- Documentation and procedures were not followed as outlined in approved plan
- The hand-washing sink at the front counter sushi area was not accessible for hand-washing. Items were piled in the sink
Chuck-E-Cheese Score of: 91
4700 Hatch Boulevard, Sheffield
Violations:
- Canadian ham beyond its date limit– 10 day notice given, ham discarded
- Dish machine not sanitizing dishes– 3 day notice given
Pizza Hut #2938 Score of: 88
13450 Highway 43, Russellville
Violations:
- Mold in ice machine
- No approved service course documentation on site
Clean Plate Recommendation:
What’s Popp’n Score of: 100
7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville