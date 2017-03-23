DA: Kidnap victim’s home life made her easily influenced by authority figure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. - Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas was new to the public school system, and a victim of abuse, according to the Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper. He says she started as a freshman at the Culleoka School this year. Before that, she was home-schooled.

"To take a child that's never been in that environment and then drop them in that environment, they're going to be more vulnerable than the kid that's always been in public school," says Cooper.

School is where Elizabeth met her teacher, Tad Cummins. He's the man accused to have taken her, triggering the AMBER Alert. He's also accused of kissing Elizabeth while at school. And, his personnel file, says he told two students he was a "father figure" to Elizabeth. He went on to tell them he saw her as "a close and best friend." Cummins also said "he and Elizabeth had been through a lot and had suffered an abusive home life."

"Most educators would sympathize with that child and probably even try to get them some help however they could," said Cooper. "But that's not what Mr. Cummins did. He decided to act his own desires apparently."

Police arrested Elizabeth's mom, Kimberly Thomas, last year. They charged her with five counts of child abuse and neglect. Documents show Thomas beat Elizabeth and four of her siblings. She told investigators her mom banged her head into the agitator of the washing machine and said her mother threw her down the basement stairs and locked her down there. Thomas is also accused of making the kids get naked in front of several other people.

Elizabeth is one of 10 children now in the custody of her father who is a single parent.

Cooper had one last thought on Elizabeth: "If a person was looking for a teenager that could be easily influenced and easily convinced to do something they shouldn't do, I would say that she would be one that would attract that kind of person."