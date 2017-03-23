Alabama A&M VP pleads guilty to forgery, resigns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An Alabama A&M University administrator has pleaded guilty to a forgery charge less than a week before trial on two felony charges.

Court documents show that Kevin Rolle, the chief operating officer and executive vice president at Alabama A&M, submitted his resignation on Thursday as part of the plea agreement.

The school has also confirmed his resignation.

Rolle pleaded guilty to possession of a forged instrument in the third degree and agreed to serve a sentence of 12 months in the Madison County Jail.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the first-degree theft charge, but the judge must approve the plea agreement.

Rolle was indicted in October 2015 and allegations that he collected $6,534.55 in moving expenses when he relocated to the Huntsville area from South Carolina upon taking the job at Alabama A&M in 2009.

Those expenses could not be verified by state examiners during a 2015 audit.

Rolle was placed on administrative leave and during that time he collected more than $260,000 in salary, according to Alabama A&M payroll disclosures.

Alabama A&M initially said Rolle should not have been reimbursed, but three weeks later the university president reversed that position saying the expenses were legitimate.

The university told auditors Rolle had repaid the money, but then later changed that statement. In a response to the state audit the university included an invoice from a moving company for the amount in question.