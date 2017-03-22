Urban Living Expo – Don’t get caught off guard when disasters occur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alabama Cooperative Extension Systems Urban Affairs and the new Non-traditional Programs Unit will host its first Urban Living Expo this Saturday, March 25th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Natural and man-made disasters have the ability to disrupt lives and without careful planning can have adverse effects for years to come. The expo will help individuals, families, businesses and non-profit organizations to be better prepared.

The event will take place at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University Agribition Center on Moores Mill Road in Huntsville.

Entry is free but participates are asked to register online along with bringing a non-perishable food donation for the local food bank.