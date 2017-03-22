Two horses shot in Danville, Owners search for information

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two horses were shot early Monday morning in Danville. The owner said it happened on Kirby Bridge Road between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Now, the owner Ricky Hazel is asking the public for any information to help find the person, or people, responsible.

Both horses were shot in the rear legs. The injuries are not life-threatening and Dr. Steve Osborne told the owners that both horses have been given penicillin and tetanus vaccines and the outcome looks positive for both horses.

A friend of the owner has been providing updates on the horses condition on Facebook.

“DR.Steve Osborne is on the way out to see these babies now. The mare went into labor yesterday and has not delivered the Colt yet. I will update everyone as soon as I hear. UPDATE! The mare was NOT pregnant! Bullet may have pierced her bladder? Owners are to collect urine specimen. Per Steve both horses have been given penicillan and tetanus vaccines and the outcome looks positive for both horses!” said Melissa Lance.

There is a reward being offered and they ask anyone with information to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (256)351-4800.