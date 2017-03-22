The Madison County Courthouse might be getting a facelift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- Some big changes could be coming to the Madison County Courthouse. Changes that might even give it a new location.

"If you don't evaluate it you'll never know what options are there," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

That was the prevailing idea behind Wednesday's Madison County Commission meeting, when commissioners announced someone had expressed interest in buying the Madison County Courthouse.

"This building is very dated, very costly. Our energy costs are somewhere between 1.6 and 1.9 million dollars annually. We don't have enough courtroom space," said Strong.

Strong said he knows the courthouse needs to stay downtown and he thinks there are options to do that. The possibility of partnering with the City of Huntsville is also on the table.

"The mayor and I will be meeting this Friday, just looking [at options]," he said.

Strong thinks rebuilding a joint administrative building can do a lot for downtown redevelopment.

"Just on the corner of the courthouse we've got a parking deck with a great footprint that could benefit the county and the city, with potentially eateries in the bottom floor," he said.

And on top of that, create a high security facility for the court system.

"I want to provide a safe courthouse for the people who are dealing with this on a daily effort," he explained.

He thinks this is long overdue, especially for an area growing as fast as Madison County.

"We've got to be sure that we're ahead of the curve, rather than having to do something spur of the moment when we're forced to do it. Let's start looking at it now and see what it leads to in the next five to seven years," said Strong.

Chairman Strong said this is all in the very initial stages. What they're focused on right now is just creating a dialogue about it.