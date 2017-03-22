× The City of Arab plans to buy Lola Boyd Outdoor Education & Wildlife Area, turn it over to Boy Scouts

ARAB, Ala. — The City of Arab plans to buy a stretch of green space and turn it over to some of the city’s young people.

The Lola Boyd Outdoor Education & Wildlife Area in the City of Arab is a quiet piece of property scattered with bench swings, benches, a pavilion, and walking space. “It’s roughly four acres of land. It’s a natural environment,” Mayor Bob Joslin explained.

Joslin said for years a conservation group owned the property. Now, the city is in the process of buying it. “We’re buying it for $12,000,” Joslin added, “They’re also planning to give us a $10,000 grant back.”

“Our proposed plan is to lease that to the Scouts for a dollar a year. Give them a place to have their meetings and I think it’ll be a great plus,” Joslin said.

City officials hope to work out an agreement where the Boy Scouts would maintain the land.

Joslin said the proposed use is how the property was intended.”It’s right in line with what Mrs. Boyd left the property for, to keep it natural, and it goes along with Scouts too, because that’s nature and it gives them a place to meet and activities, and so I think that’s a win for both sides.”

City officials are in the process of finalizing the details. The public will be able to use the park when the Boy Scouts aren’t using it.