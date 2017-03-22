TAKING ACTION: Elderly customers warn against hiring S&R Tree Service and Landscaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two elderly people hired a local tree service to do more than $1,000 worth of work. each signed a contract with the business owner but they got less than they bargained for.

"I hired Mr. Paul and his tree service to take down this large oak tree you can see from the stump and that and the cedar tree," Charles Mehltretter said while standing alongside the stump in his backyard.

71-year-old Mehltretter hired Paul Ransaw of S & R Tree Service and Landscaping to do some work in his backyard in January.

"He took the tree down, didn't have any problem with that," Mehltretter said.

In the copy of the contract, which Mehltretter and Ransaw signed on January 18 for $1,800 paid-in-full, both parties agreed to two tree take downs and a haul off.

"They wrote up the contract and that and I never really checked it," Mehltretter admitted.

The problem came when Ransaw didn't uphold the second half of his signed contract.

"He never hauled away the trash," Mehltretter said.

So, I made a call to Ransaw to hear his side on February 27.

"Why did you put in the contract "haul off," I asked. "Why did I put that in the contract? I did not write the contract," Ransaw said.

But, Ransaw signed the contract.

"My secretary made the mistake right? Because when she brings it to me and I sign it, I don't read it," Ransaw said over the phone.

When Ransaw spoke to me initially over the phone on February 27, he agreed to meet and tell his side of the story.

"If your manager would like me to come in or talk to me, I don't have a problem with it," Ransaw said.

I also confirmed S &R Tree Service does not have a business license in the city nor the county. Something Mehltretter didn't check for before the work began.

"No, he showed me some paperwork that said it was his business license and his insurance okay," Mehltretter said. "I didn't look it over too good.

A little more than a month later, Ransaw found work at the home of Frances Byrd.

"He got a paper out and he showed it to me and he said this is his license and his insurance paper," Byrd said. "Well, I don't wear my reading glasses all the time and he was out of a truck and so I didn't really look at it real closely cause I couldn't see it anyway."

Same story as Mehltretter, Byrd said he did part of the work but didn't follow through.

"I called and he said the stump grinder was on the way and those stumps would be gone that day, no show, no the stumps are still there," Byrd said.

So, I made another call to Ransaw. This time, no answer, but a different voicemail. That voicemail stated,'This is the voicemail of Paul Ransaw, better known as S&R Tree Service. I am not licensed or bonded and I do not have insurance. You can check me out on the Better Business Bureau and type me in under Google.com. Please do not let me do your work.'

Days later, Ransaw agreed to meet with our crew in the WHNT News 19 parking lot at 9:00 a.m. on Friday to tell his side of the story. He never showed up and did not answer our calls. The invitation is still open to him to tell his side of the story and to make things right with his customers.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is also investigating a possible case of financial abuse of the elderly. Investigators said the more people who come forward, the better.

"I need them to come forward because this type of case is going to depend on the prosecution level of how many people over the age of 60, elderly, have been had work done, not completed had financial loss," Capt. Michael Salomonsky said.

If you have any information which could help investigators or protect someone else from losing money, call the sheriff's office at (256)533-8820.

During the course of WHNT News 19's reporting, we checked with several local tree services to see what is a normal price to cut down two large trees and haul them away. The companies said, on average, it would cost $3,000 per tree or $1,500-$2,000 to cut down each tree but not haul them away