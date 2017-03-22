Storms for the weekend: what to expect with the next wave of stormy weather

March brings many weather variations, and the past 24 hours prove it! Temperatures fell from a high of 85ºF (warmest all year so far) Tuesday to a high of 65ºF on Wednesday; we stick with the mid-60s again for Thursday after a chilly morning with lows as low as the upper 30s in some of the colder pockets of Alabama and Tennessee.

Expect more ups and downs in the days ahead, and we also see a threat of more stormy weather on the horizon: potentially-severe storms develop nearby on Saturday. Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

What to expect from weekend storms: This storm system still has some uncertainties, but new data clears up some of the mystery. A potent, slow-moving upper-air system helps push a cold front toward the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday.

Ahead of that front, it gets breezy and warmer: highs in the 70s on Friday and Saturday. We also see a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as Friday night and Saturday morning; however, the chance of stronger storms may hold off until Saturday afternoon and evening.

Expect adjustments to the timing and intensity (Storm Prediction Center risk areas/levels) in coming days; there are no guaranteed answers right now to help you plan out an hour-by-hour Saturday. We can say with good certainty that we will at least have rain in the area: on-again, off-again showers and thunder most of the day Saturday.

Why can’t you just guess the timeline? That’s bad science and bad policy in general. As it stands now, it looks like some showers and probably non-severe storms move into western and northwestern Alabama on Saturday morning. If that pans out, we won’t have any really active storms until late afternoon or early evening. That’s when some stronger storms develop in Mississippi and move into Alabama and Southern Tennessee. All modes of severe weather are possible: hail, high winds, and tornadoes. We just can’t clearly see how “likely” any of it is at this moment.

What could change? The timeline obviously will get tighter, but there is one key factor that could make or break a severe weather episode here: low-level moisture. There’s a loose “rule” we follow that I call the 58ºF rule (more about it here on WHNT.com). We know of no documented tornadoes in Alabama’s history that occurred with a dewpoint lower than 58ºF. Most model guidance puts us right there around 57-60ºF dewpoints Saturday evening; it’s close enough to watch, but it may not be an extremely explosive kind of situation.

Rain and storms may linger into Sunday morning, but most of it heads out by Sunday afternoon. Total rainfall from Saturday and Sunday downpours could add up to as much as 0.75″ to 1.50″ in all.

Daytime highs hit the mid-70s on Sunday with partial sunshine.