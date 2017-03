× School board approves new principal for North Jackson High School

STEVENSON, Ala. – North Jackson High School has a new principal. Rob Paradise, Principal of Stevenson Middle School, has been promoted to the role.

The Jackson County School Board unanimously approved Paradise for the position in a meeting this morning. Paradise will begin April 3.

Former Principal Sam Houston resigned on March 1. Dianne Brooks has been working as interim principal at the school.