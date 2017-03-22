New security measures coming to the Madison County Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. --You have to go to the courthouse to take care of many things like car tags, taxes, and marriage licenses. Because of that, your security was top-of-mind at the Madison County Commission meeting Wednesday.

"Right now we've got one entry point into the Madison County Courthouse with another partial entry point coming through the basement. It's not what we believe to be the safest plan," said Chairman Dale Strong.

He said they're getting ready to put a new plan in place.

"We're going to stop just the general public from traveling through the basement, and secure that a lot more," Strong said.

Opening up another entrance with added x-ray machines is also on the list.

"We're going to have two entry points, one on the east side, one on the west side is my recommendation," he said.

Strong wants to better monitor what goes in, and out.

"The other thing we're going to do is we're going to stop people from bringing backpacks into the courthouse. There's no need to bring a backpack, we're not camping out up here," he explained.

Internet security is a risk they're especially keeping in mind.

"We watched as the jail was hacked in recent weeks and created havoc on the sheriff's department," Strong said.

He said they want to work with the sheriff's office and do whatever they can to keep that from happening again.

"We've appropriated $75,000 to go toward security measures for this computer system, and $50,000 for the county's system. So we're going to see where that takes us," Strong said.

Threat assessments will tell them if they're where they need to be. Chairman Strong said they hope to implement some of these new changes as soon as May. He said it's a joint effort with a lot of moving parts, so the plan could change between now and then.