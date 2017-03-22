× National Weather Service team surveys storm damage near Huntland

HUNTLAND, Tenn. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has found damage in Huntland they say is consistent with 80 mile per hour straight-lined winds.

The National Weather Service deployed a damage assessment team to the area following severe storms Tuesday evening.

[141p] Update from storm survey: Found damage consistent w/ 80 MPH straightline wind damage in Franklin Co. TN. Details coming later. #HUNwx — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 22, 2017

Wind coming across Franklin County (TN) into far northern Jackson County may exceed 80 miles per hour. Take cover! pic.twitter.com/XXzkYRB0e8 — Jake Reed (@jakewhnt19) March 21, 2017

A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Franklin County, Tennessee shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If you witnessed or are aware of any storm damage, please contact the National Weather Service in Huntsville or your local emergency management agency.