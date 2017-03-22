National Weather Service team surveys storm damage near Huntland
HUNTLAND, Tenn. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has found damage in Huntland they say is consistent with 80 mile per hour straight-lined winds.
The National Weather Service deployed a damage assessment team to the area following severe storms Tuesday evening.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Franklin County, Tennessee shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
If you witnessed or are aware of any storm damage, please contact the National Weather Service in Huntsville or your local emergency management agency.
35.051197 -86.269710