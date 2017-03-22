National Weather Service team surveys storm damage near Huntland

Posted 3:02 pm, March 22, 2017, by

Dark clouds in the sky over New Market during severe storms Tuesday afternoon (Photo: Cate Stish)

HUNTLAND, Tenn. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has found damage in Huntland they say is consistent with 80 mile per hour straight-lined winds.

The National Weather Service deployed a damage assessment team to the area following severe storms Tuesday evening.

A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Franklin County, Tennessee shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

If you witnessed or are aware of any storm damage, please contact the National Weather Service in Huntsville or your local emergency management agency.