Morgan County deputies discover meth lab inside abandoned vehicle

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County deputies discovered a stalled, abandoned vehicle with meth making materials in plain view Saturday March 18 on Hwy 157 near the Cullman County line.

Sheriff Ana Franklin said that at the same time, Cullman County deputies were dispatched to a residence in Cullman where a woman told them there was a meth lab in her vehicle.

Deputies detained 27-year-old Kayla Kimbil Rowland of Cullman and brought her to the abandoned vehicle.

The Morgan County Drug Task Force was then contacted. When agents arrived they discovered a two liter bottle that contained fuel, lye, coffee filters, an HCL gas generator, and about a gram of methamphetamine.

Agents arrested Rowland and charged her with Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine.

Rowland was transported to the Morgan County jail on an $85,000 bond.

Agents are still investigating the case.