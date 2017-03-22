× Man killed in log truck accident on Old Highway 431

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a deadly wreck involving a logging truck.

It happened Wednesday morning at approximately 8 a.m. on Old Highway 431 near the intersection of Hobbs Island Road.

Madison County Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill says a husband and wife were in a loaded logging truck when the driver lost control of the truck and it overturned.

The driver, 55-year-old Vernon Louis Dement of Horton, died on the scene. His wife was taken to Huntsville Hospital for medical care.