Lord Mayor of Westminster, England invites north Alabama dance group to New Year’s Parade

MADISON, Ala. - Stem and Stein in Madison hosted a one-of-a-kind event on Tuesday, as a visiting dignitary made a trip to Alabama to honor some talented dancers.

The Lord Mayor of Westminster, England -- Councillor Steve Summers -- traveled to Madison to invite to "The Cotton Candies Marching Krewe" to participate in London's New Year's Day Parade & Festival.

The parade is one of the biggest of its kind anywhere in the world. More than 8,000 performers from all corners of the globe will entertain a street audience of around 500,000 people, as well as a global TV audience of tens of millions!