Honest Coffee Roasters opens in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Something new is brewing in downtown Huntsville. Honest Coffee Roasters opened its doors at UG White on Wednesday morning. This is the temporary location until the store across the street is finished.

John Kvach with UG White didn’t get the first cup of joe at the new Honest Coffee Roasters shop but its okay.

“I hope a thousand customers beat me every morning,” Kvach said.

He and customers of UG White Mercentile will have plenty of opportunities to grab a cup, especially while the new coffee shop is inside of the store.

“To be able to have Pints and Pixels upstairs and now to have Honest Coffee on the mezzanine deck is huge, a place to sit, a place to enjoy a cup of coffee downtown,” Kvach said about the growing businesses inside the building.

Honest Coffee Roasters is the newest business to make its way to an area that’s growing quickly. Huntsville is Honest Coffee’s second full service shop.

The company also has pop up shops in Nashville. But, this new store is designed to feel local.

“Our staff will be local, we’re bringing in a lot of elements of Huntsville into the design,” Company Founder and Co-Owner Brett Henry said.

Henry said he’s honored to make a second home in Huntsville.

“It’s a legacy city for me,” Henry said. “My grandfather worked for NASA so I take great in being down here.”

Honest Coffee is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Those with the business are hoping to begin selling coffee and baked goods in their permanent location by May 1st.