Hard work in a fun evironment describes Mrs. Valerie Johnson’s classroom

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - A 5th grade teacher at Evans Elementary School in Marshall County is this week's recipient of our Tools for Teachers award.

"I would say one of the main things that she portrays is and kind of stands out that puts her above other teachers is the love for her students." says Principal Robert Sims of Valerie Johnson.

Sims says that's why it came as no surprise a student nominated Mrs. Johnson for the Award.

"We have great teachers," said Sims. "And our colleges in this area do a great job in preparing our teachers. And knowing how her students react to her and how much they love her, it doesn't surprise me a student nominated her."

Mrs. Johnson had a different reaction to the news. "Totally shocked and surprised; excited," said Johnson. "It`s a lot of money, we are going to be able to do a lot of great things with that. I am thankful for Bella for nominating us and I think everyone is just excited."

Bella Brock is a student of Mrs. Johnson.

"She is really fun in class. She lets us do fun stuff usually." said Brock. "Although she makes us work, she's really fun to be around. She is really happy most of the time too."

As for Mrs. Johnson, she says it's nice to know her hard work has not gone unnoticed.

"You never really know that you have that kind of impact until they do something like this. It`s pretty special. We`ll never forget it ." said Johnson.

