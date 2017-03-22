× Due to hacking of America’s JobLink, Alabama users may have personal information exposed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A recent security breach of the America’s JobLink (AJL) system, an online job database, has possibly caused Alabamians’ personal information to be exposed.

The site, www.joblink.alabama.gov, is maintained by America’s Job Link Alliance — Technical Support (AJLA-TS), who confirmed on Wednesday that a hacker potentially gained access to names, social security numbers, and birth dates of job seekers using the AJL system in these 10 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma, and Vermont.

The threat has been taken care of and the hacker’s ability to access the AJL system is now disabled.

Anyone who lives in the above listed states and has signed up for an account on America’s JobLink in the PAST FOUR YEARS may be at risk. Accounts created after March 14, 2017 are not at risk.

If you think you’ve been affected by the breach, make sure to carefully watch your bank accounts and financial transactions.

Customers with a valid email address on file will receive an email with instructions on how to proceed. Information is also available on the following websites: www.joblink.alabama.gov and www.labor.alabama.gov.

“Our customers’ personal information is something we value,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Labor. “We are working around the clock with all vendors, state, and federal agencies involved to ensure that we have the most up-to-date information regarding this incident and to make sure that all precautions are being taken to prevent such an incident in the future.”