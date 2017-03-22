Does the Atomic Beam Lantern live up to its atomic name?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Atomic Beam Lantern claims to be "The Brightest Lantern You’ll Ever Own."

This As-Seen-On-TV lantern claims to have military grade technology, with a lifetime guarantee.

It’s suggested as being great for use on boats, in blackouts, camping, emergencies, in your car, etc. It's equipped with four bottom-side magnets, and a hook for hanging capabilities.

Using the lantern to achieve bright light is simple—you simply pull the top of the lantern up, and voila! Let there be light! But there is a disclaimer: it didn't come with batteries, I had to purchase and install three AA batteries myself.

The light is bright, sure, but lots of flashlights and lanterns can do that. The Atomic Beam Lantern claims that it can survive high-impact falls due to its military grade durability. Well, NOPE. After being dropped off of a roof, the lantern bust wide open.

For $20 the Atomic Beam Lantern produces some great light, but doesn't live up to its durability claims.

Deal or Dud verdict: Dud