Community mourns the tragic deaths of Julia and Elizabeth Patterson

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala - "I was sitting at my desk and heard a big boom."

Lisa Smith said she and her coworkers could instantly tell something horrible had happened just from the sound the collision made.

"We ran outside and we saw the accident and we called 911," said Smith.

She said the sight was unbelievable. "Oh it was awful. It looked really bad."

She remembers Julia Patterson to be a really nice woman.

"They were really nice. She was engaged to be married. She had two other kids, two older kids," said Smith.

Along with those two older children, there was her daughter Elizabeth.

The 8-year-old known as "Libby" was hit by a car no more than 10 miles down the road, 30 minutes later.

"The little girl was the age of my grandson. It would be awful. I can't imagine that."

The timing of the crashes has the city stunned.

"I'm praying for them, they're in my thoughts and prayers," said Smith.

Lisa says during tragedies like these, the cities of Valley Head and Mentone will come together.

"Eventually we'll try to deal with it but it's hard right now."

She just asks that everyone pray for their little town.