Car crashes into Huntsville home in early-morning wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police say some homeowners got a rude awakening this morning when a car crashed into their home. It happened around 2:30 this morning.
Investigators say the driver was traveling north on Memorial Parkway when her tire blew. She told police she lost control, went across the access road and slammed into a home just north of Mastin Lake Road.
The home had some damage to it; the outside bricks were pushed in and the window shattered.
Neither the driver nor the homeowners were injured.
Huntsville police are investigating.
34.771323 -86.585155