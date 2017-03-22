Car crashes into Huntsville home in early-morning wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police say some homeowners got a rude awakening this morning when a car crashed into their home. It happened around 2:30 this morning.

Investigators say the driver was traveling north on Memorial Parkway when her tire blew. She told police she lost control, went across the access road and slammed into a home just north of Mastin Lake Road.

The home had some damage to it; the outside bricks were pushed in and the window shattered.

Neither the driver nor the homeowners were injured.

Huntsville police are investigating.