× BREAKING: Inmate who escaped from work release now back in custody

DECATUR, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections says an escaped inmate is back in custody. Officers with the DOC and U.S. Marshal Service arrested him.

Dior Lavar Boyd was part of the Decatur Work Release Program. Investigators say he walked away from his job site.

Officers arrested him around 10:15 Tuesday night on Diamond Drive in Huntsville. They say he turned himself in without incident.

Boyd was serving a sentence of 18 months for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance.