Barkley Bridge Elementary Kindergarten Kidcam!

Need help getting over the Wednesday ‘hump day’ hump? Kindergarteners sure help! I spent some time with the Kindergarteners at Barkley Bridge Elementary in Hartselle Wednesday, and if they look a little tired in the video, it’s for a good reason! They came to me from P.E. class where they did Jump Rope for Heart!

I got to talk with them about storms, the seasons, and why we have storms. Then, we did one of my favorite things: reading some books! They loved “Bear Snores On” as we talked about hibernation, seasons and snow, then we switched to “Underpants Thunderpants.” It’s a little silly, but it’s a good way to get into talking about thunderstorms, lightning, and wind.

Next week is Spring Break for Hartselle, and the kids and teachers asked if I could make it sunny and warm. To be fair, one young lady asked if I could shoot lightning from my fingers. I won’t be able to do either of those! Ha!

Here are my buddies from Barkley Bridge!

And by the way, Molly Moo, well done on the cake! It disappeared in minutes after I showed it at 5!

