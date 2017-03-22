Auburn quarterback competition dwindles down to four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- In just one day's time, Auburn's quarterback room lost two members and the competition for the starting job, on paper, was trimmed from six to four.

John Franklin III's move to wide receiver on what is essentially a full-time basis for at least the remainder of spring practice and Tyler Queen's decision to transfer leaves the Tigers with four signal callers for the remainder of spring practice.

"I know (offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey)'s got a good plan for rotating the guys," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said following Tuesday's practice, the sixth of spring. "Obviously, it's easier to evaluate the smaller the numbers."

