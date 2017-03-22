× Athens police make arrest in connection to pawn store burglary, investigation ongoing

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens Police Department, working in conjunction with ATF agents, have made an arrest in connection to a burglary at Bradford’s Pawn and Jewelry that occurred early Sunday morning.

Investigators arrested 21-year-old Brian James Parker of Athens.

Investigators said that they are continuing to investigate and they are still interviewing people who may have information.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this burglary case, contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.

Police said Parker has been transferred to the Limestone County Jail.