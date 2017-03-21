× Wondering where the best place to work is?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There is no shortage of great companies in the Rocket City. The Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville/Madison County held a luncheon Tuesday at the VBC to announce the winners of 2017’s Best Places to Work®.

Almost 60 businesses were in attendance, but only 15 left with an award. Winners were selected based on input by their employees.

Here are the five categories for the Best Places to Work® including the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners:

Best Places to Work—Micro (10 to 20 employees)

Gold: R2C Support Services

Silver: New Beginnings Family Law, P.C.

Bronze: Practical Energetics Research, LLC

Best Places to Work—Small (21 to 50 employees)

Gold: Troy 7, Inc.

Silver: Nesin Therapy Services, P.C.

Bronze: IERUS Technologies, Inc.

Best Places to Work—Medium (51 to 100 employees)

Gold: QTEC

Silver: Intrepid

Bronze: National Children’s Advocacy Center

Best Places to Work—Large (101-250 employees)

Gold: IronMountain Solutions

Silver: PeopleTec, Inc.

Bronze: Integration Innovation, Inc. (i3)

Best Places to Work—Extra-Large (251+ employees)