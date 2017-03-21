Teen asks friend’s sister with Down syndrome to prom in ‘cheesiest’ way possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON, Kan. -- A high school senior in Kansas had the "cheesiest" prom proposal.

Shaedon Wedel, 18, said he has been planning to take his best friend's sister, Carlie Wittman, to the prom since the beginning of the school year, according to CBS News.

Wedel's main goal is to make prom as special as possible for the 15-year-old, who has Down syndrome.

On March 17, Wedel did just that when he walked up to Wittman's porch in a personalized shirt with a Doritos logo.

His shirt read, “I know I’m NACHO typical Dorito but…I’m going to be cheesy and ask: will you go to prom with me?”

“I decided on the Doritos theme because I have known her for 7 years and there has not been a day that I have not seen her eat Doritos,” Shaedon said. "She absolutely loves them!”

Carson said Carlie’s family is basically his second family, adding they have been "kind and nurturing to him," so the moment was important.

“She says she wants to be a princess like Cinderella and it would mean everything to make her feel that way. I am very excited to go to prom with her on April 22,” Carson told CBS News. “My main goal is to really give her everything she deserves. I want her to get that Cinderella Prom Dress and prom that she wants. She honestly deserves it so much.”

With the "promposal" done, Wedel is looking forward to the dance.