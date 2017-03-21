× State Troopers: Two fatalities in two crashes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – State troopers confirm two people died Tuesday afternoon in downtown Valley Head.

Officials said one person was killed after a head on collision between Church and School Street on Highway 117. Two others were injured and transported to the hospital.

Police say a short time later on Highway 117 south of Mentone, state troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed. Law enforcement confirmed that pedestrian was the 5-year-old daughter of the wreck victim.

Officials said they do not know why or how the girl ended up on the street. ALEA is investigating the case.